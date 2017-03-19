Prince George's County Police are investigating shooting inside a Hotel

By: Lindsay Watts

Posted:Mar 19 2017 10:37PM EDT

Updated:Mar 19 2017 10:40PM EDT

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Prince George's County Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a room at the La Quinta Inn on Hampton Park Blvd. in Capitol Heights.

Police say the man shot is expected to survive and the suspected shooter, also a man, was taken into custody.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. inside a room on the third floor.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and the suspect was quickly identified and arrested. A handgun was recovered.

Investigators aren't saying what the relationship was between the suspect and victim.

The investigation at the hotel continued for several hours after the incident. 

