Counselor arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with 17-year-old female client

- Police have arrested a counselor they say had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old female client.

Officers say 46-year-old Matthew Stuart Broudy had inappropriate contact with the teen girl during her visits to his office at the Psychological and Life Skills Associates in Woodbridge. The visits occurred from January to March 2017. Police also say Broudy sent the teen sexually explicit messages.

Broudy faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and using a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

He was arrested on Thursday and is being held without bond.