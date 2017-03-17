Police say 2 students arrested after allegedly raping girl in high school bathroom

- Two students have been arrested after police say they raped a girl in the bathroom of a Montgomery County high school.

Police say the incident happened on Thursday at Rockville High. Officers say 18-year-old Henry E. Sanchez and 17-year-old Jose O. Montano met a female juvenile student in the hallway and asked her to have sex. When she refused, police say Sanchez and Montano forced her into a bathroom and raped her inside of a stall.

The girl reported the rape to school administrators who contacted police. Montano and Sanchez were arrested on school property by investigators. Both face charges of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offenses. They were held without bond and will have a bond review on Friday in Rockville District Court.

Both will be charged as adults.

The investigation is continuing at this time.