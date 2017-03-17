Historic Reagan, Thatcher tea set stolen from Southeast DC

- Police are investigating after a historic tea set, once a gift from a U.S. President to a British Prime Minister, was stolen from Southeast D.C.

The theft happened sometime between Sunday, February 12 and Wednesday, March 1.

The tea set was a collectable from Tiffany's and was a gift from President Reagan to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Police say the tea set was purchased in an online auction and has significant monetary and historical value.

Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. are offering a reward of up to $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.