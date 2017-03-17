Person shot near DC elementary school

- A person is in grave condition after being shot near a D.C. elementary school. The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. on the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Southeast.

One victim was located on the scene near Orr Elementary School. The school was placed on lockdown shortly after the shooting. The victim was hospitalized and remains in grave condition.

Police are looking for a black male, wearing a black skull cap who was last seen running towards 19th Street.

The investigation is continuing at this time.