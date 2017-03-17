Pedestrian struck, killed along roadway in Greenbelt

Pedestrian struck, killed along roadway in Greenbelt
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 17 2017 09:07AM EDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 09:07AM EDT

GREENBELT, Md. - A pedestrian has been struck and killed along a roadway in Greenbelt.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Greenbelt Road and Lakecrest Drive.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

