Pedestrian struck, killed along roadway in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. - A pedestrian has been struck and killed along a roadway in Greenbelt.
The accident happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Greenbelt Road and Lakecrest Drive.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
