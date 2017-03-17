Explosion destroys house in Rockville; resident unaccounted for

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A house was completely destroyed and its occupant remains unaccounted for after an overnight explosion in Rockville.

The explosion was reported around 1 a.m. in the 11400 block of Ashley Drive in the Randolph Hills neighborhood.

Neighbors tell FOX 5 that the force of the explosion shook their homes. Many report that their windows were also damaged.

Fire officials say the explosion could be felt over a mile away.

 

 

Emergency crews say several houses near the explosion site suffered damage and a large debris field surrounds the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

 

 

