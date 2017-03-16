Police search for missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Southwest DC

- Police are asking for help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Southwest D.C.

Makel Barnes was last seen in the Unit Block of Galveston Street on Wednesday, March 15 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Barnes is described a black male with a dark-complexion. He is 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, a burgundy jacket with a gray hood, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or 202-576-6768.