Je'Nan Hayes News Maryland high school student not allowed to play in basketball game for wearing hijab A Maryland high school student was blocked from playing a basketball game because she was wearing a hijab.

Je’Nan Hayes, a Watkins Mill High School student, was held out of the season’s final game after an official enforced a rule requiring "documented evidence" that her head covering was being worn for religious reasons.

Zainab Chaudry, from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said that the decision came as a shock to Hayes who had been allowed to play in all previous games that year. "She played 24 games and her team made it to the regional finals when they went to go play in Prince George's County," Chaudry said.

"She was benched. She was unable to play and her team lost," continued Chaudry "This is something that really has had a profound effect on her and I'm sure it's had an effect on many other young teens who wear the head scarf, or who wear religious head gear, and were impacted by this story and who now feel discouraged about whether or not they would be able to play in sports or the athletics because of their religious beliefs."

Chaudry said that CAIR is hoping for a policy change from the National Federation of State High School Associations. "Clearly this is a rule that is not being applied across the board," she said. "It seems to be antiquated in the sense that it doesn't take into account that there are growing number of teens due to have religious diverse religious beliefs, who are qualified - clearly qualified to play different sports, and who are being barred from being able to compete."

Chaudry said Hayes didn't experience any issues playing in the previous games because Montgomery County referees were not aware of the NFHS policy. It wasn't until she played at Oxon Hill High in Prince George’s County on March 3 that the rule was enforced. Chaudry said that the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association apologized for the incident.

Making sure Hayes is able to play next season is the focus now, Chaudry said. "We're going to do our best to make sure she's able to play. She's a very talented, very vibrant young lady and we look forward to seeing her on the courts."