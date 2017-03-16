French police cordon off school after shooting

- (AP) -- Police have cordoned off the area around a high school in southern France where police say a shooting has taken place.

Police reported an attack at the Alexis de Tocqueville high school in the town of Grasse. It came as France is under a state of emergency.

French television BFM showed residents gathered around the area, along with several police cars and emergency vehicles. Residents said some students have been able to leave the school.

An employee of a nearby electronics store said police had asked residents to stay indoors. An employee of sports chain Decathlon, which has a branch less than 500 meters from the high school, said he'd seen about 40 high school students leaving from the area and gathering in a nearby parking lot.

Both local residents would not provide their names.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.