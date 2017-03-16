Investigation after white nationalist signs posted on University of Maryland campus buildings

- Authorities are investigating after a white nationalist group posted fliers around the University of Maryland campus.

The fliers were first seen on Monday and direct students to the website "Vanguard America."



On its website, part of the group's manifesto states, "A multicultural nation is no nation at all, but a collection of smaller ethnic nations ruled over by an overbearing tyrannical state." The manifesto continues, "The group Our America is to be a nation exclusively for the White American peoples who out of the barren hills, empty plains, and vast mountains forged the most powerful nation to ever have existed."



University of Maryland campus police are investigating the incident.

Wallace D. Loh, President of the University of Maryland released this statement:

"The white nationalist posters found on college campuses, including our own, contain detestable language that is an affront to who we are, and what we stand for, as the State's flagship university. As a community, we stand for excellence, diversity, and inclusion. We stand against all forms of ignorance and hate."