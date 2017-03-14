Ice-coated cherry blossoms survive late-winter snowstorm

- The cherry blossoms held their own Tuesday morning even as the D.C. region’s first major snow of the year swept over the Tidal Basin.

The National Mall and Memorial Parks division of the National Park Service said the blossoms were ice covered but made it through yet another scare. They also reached out to FOX 5’s Holly Morris who said she was curious to learn how the blossoms fared in the snow.

"Heard you ask about the blossoms - they were on ice this morning," @NationalMallNPS tweeted. "But temps still warm enough to prevent damage (so far)."

The Park Service also advised passersby not to shake trees that are ice covered. They said the best thing is to leave the blossoms to defrost naturally.

All eyes were on the trees as winter weather moved into the region yesterday. The peak bloom dates for the cherry blossoms are between March 19 and March 22.