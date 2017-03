- Federal agencies are under a 3 hour delay with the option for unscheduled leave and unscheduled telework Tuesday.

The announcement came just before 4 a.m.

The first major snow storm of the season moved through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning dropping a little over an inch of snow in parts of the D.C. region.

Check all of the region’s CLOSINGS & DELAYS here: http://www.fox5dc.com/closings