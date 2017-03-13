Fiery crash closes lanes of Prince George's County highway

- A portion of a major Prince George's County highway is closed following a fiery overnight crash.

The accident happened around 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill. Northbound Indian Head Highway, from the Beltway towards Livingston Road, has been closed to traffic. The southbound lanes of Indian Head Highway have not been impacted.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says the two vehicle crash left both drivers injured. The driver of the striking vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from the vehicle by emergency crews when it caught fire. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. One police officer was injured while helping to assist the driver of the striking vehicle from their car.