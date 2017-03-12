D.C. LGBT Community Center vandalized News D.C. LGBT Community Center vandalized A D.C. LGBT Community Center was vandalized and a staff member was assaulted.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Casa Ruby LBBT Community Center in Northwest.

Several people witnessed the attack.

Staff at this multicultural center spent the evening boarding up

Founder Ruby Corado tells FOX 5 this is the third time in two weeks someone has vandalized their property..

Ruby says, D.C. Police Chief Newsham came here himself Sunday evening to reassure her they will work diligently to have this suspect arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Investigation is ongoing