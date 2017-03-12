D.C. LGBT Community Center vandalized

By: Anjali Hempill

Posted:Mar 12 2017 09:22PM EDT

Updated:Mar 12 2017 10:41PM EDT

WASHINGTON - A D.C. LGBT Community Center was vandalized and a staff member was assaulted.

 It happened Sunday afternoon at the Casa Ruby LBBT Community Center in Northwest. 

 Several  people witnessed the attack.

Staff at this multicultural center spent the evening boarding up 

 Founder Ruby Corado tells FOX 5 this is the third time in two weeks someone has vandalized their property..

 Ruby says, D.C. Police Chief  Newsham came here himself Sunday evening to reassure her they will work diligently to have this suspect arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Investigation is ongoing

