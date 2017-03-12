Winter storm impact increases

The National Weather Service has now expanded the area for the Winter Storm Warning. Within the Warning area there is a possibility of 8-12” of snowfall. The Watch is still in effect with a possible 5” or more in the Watch area.

It is still looking like areas South will see less while areas North and Northwest will see the most accumulations as warmer air makes its way in from the Southeast. Higher amounts can be expected in northern Montgomery, Loudoun, Fauquier and Frederick. Southern Maryland will see much less.

While it looks like the DC area will be on the Northern side of the rain/snow line many areas will be equally on either side of it. Once again, the track of the storm is a big deciding factor in all this and can mean the difference between snow totals increasing or decreasing. The amount of warmer air that is drawn into the system is another factor. Some will see just a wintry mix and no snow at all.

The American and European models continue to be in contrast on the snow totals but do agree more closely on where the rain/snow line sets up. Temperatures can also easily change and they are just as important in determining the final outcome. At the onset of the precipitation most areas will be above freezing but as the storm moves in, the current timing is such temps are dropping. The timing then of the system, plus the temps at the time is key.

Here are the latest possible totals issued by the National Weather Service.

Here are the Fox5 “first look” Totals. These are not set in stone and could easily be higher or lower at any time depending on the Track, Timing and Temperatures.

You can anticipate the precipitation to start moving in around 7pm Monday and increasing overnight into Tuesday. Widespread, heavy wet snow and gusty winds will make conditions very hazardous for travel. By Tuesday afternoon it will taper off as the storm pulls away to the Northeast.

Stay with Fox5 for updates.