Harriet Tubman to be honored with new Underground Railroad Visitor Center

- (AP) -- Visitors seeking the trail of Harriet Tubman along the Underground Railroad have a new starting place for their journey.

Officials will dedicate a state park and visitor center dedicated to the slave who freed herself, then returned repeatedly to Maryland's Eastern Shore to bring others north.

The new visitor center honoring Harriet Tubman opens this weekend in Maryland, where Tubman was born a slave and later became a leading figure on the Underground Railroad.

The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center is located in Church Creek.

It was built on a 17-acre site that preserves landscapes and waterways that would have been familiar to Tubman as a child and that she likely would have navigated as an adult leading other slaves to freedom.

