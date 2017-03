- U.S. Park Police need your help finding a man last seen on the National Mall near The National Museum of African American History and Culture.

42-year-old Preston Berry was last seen near the museum on Thursday around 1 p.m.

Berry is 6-foot-tall and weighs 190-pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and white shoes.

His family is concerned because he has a mental disability.

Anyone with information should call U.S. Park Police at 202-907-1198 or 202-610-7500.