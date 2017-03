No injuries after fire damages house in Clinton

- No injuries were reported after an overnight fire in Prince George’s County.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. on Symposium Way in Clinton.

A main section of the house, including the roof, was badly damaged. Flames also damaged the house next door.

A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.