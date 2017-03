- Police say a burglar in Arizona got down on all fours in order to make his way into a home.

The burglary happened last Friday at a home in Peoria. Surveillance video showed the man crawling through a doggy door to gain entry to the kitchen of the house.

According to police, the man was armed and stole electronics, money and jewelry.

Authorities ask anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 480-WITNESS.