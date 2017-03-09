The IRS may owe YOU money! Chance to claim share of $1 billion in tax refunds running out

IRS tax refunds
IRS tax refunds
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 09 2017 08:46AM EST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 09:09AM EST

WASHINGTON - Time is running out for taxpayers to collect their share of $1 billion in unclaimed federal income tax refunds, says the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS says the unclaimed money may be waiting for an estimated 1 million taxpayers who didn’t file a 2013 federal income tax return.

"We’re trying to connect a million people with their share of $1 billion in unclaimed refunds for the 2013 tax year," said IRS Commissioner John Koskinen in a statement released last week.. "People across the nation haven't filed tax returns to claim these refunds, and their window of opportunity is closing soon. Students and many others may not realize they’re due a tax refund. Remember, there’s no penalty for filing a late return if you’re due a refund."

The IRS says half of the refunds are more than $763 and half are less. In order to collect the money, taxpayers must file a 2013 tax return with the IRS no later than this year's tax deadline, Tuesday, April 18.

According to the IRS, in cases where a tax return was not filed, most taxpayers are given a three-year window to claim a refund. If they don’t file a return within three years, the money will become the property of the U.S. Treasury.

State-by-state estimates of individuals who may be due 2013 tax refunds:

Here Is How You Can File: CLICK HERE for MORE INFO and IRS FORMS & PUBLICATIONS

State or District

Estimated Number of Individuals

Median Potential Refund

Total Potential Refunds*
Alabama

18,100

$729

$17,549,000
Alaska

4,700

$917

$5,665,000
Arizona

24,800

$650

$22,642,000
Arkansas

9,900

$722

$9,571,000
California

97,200

$696

$93,406,000
Colorado

20,200

$699

$19,454,000
Connecticut

11,500

$846

$12,691,000
Delaware

4,300

$776

$4,321,000
District of Columbia

3,200

$762

$3,341,000
Florida

66,900

$776

$67,758,000
Georgia

34,400

$671

$32,082,000
Hawaii

6,500

$793

$6,876,000
Idaho

4,500

$619

$3,919,000
Illinois

40,000

$834

$42,673,000
Indiana

21,700

$788

$22,060,000
Iowa

10,200

$808

$10,193,000
Kansas

11,100

$746

$10,700,000
Kentucky

12,900

$772

$12,627,000
Louisiana

20,300

$767

$21,209,000
Maine

4,000

$715

$3,645,000
Maryland

22,200

$770

$23,080,000
Massachusetts

23,000

$838

$24,950,000
Michigan

33,600

$763

$33,998,000
Minnesota

15,600

$691

$14,544,000
Mississippi

10,400

$702

$10,041,000
Missouri

22,400

$705

$20,787,000
Montana

3,600

$727

$3,480,000
Nebraska

5,300

$745

$5,084,000
Nevada

12,300

$753

$12,078,000
New Hampshire

4,400

$892

$4,930,000
New Jersey

29,900

$873

$33,207,000
New Mexico

8,100

$753

$8,162,000
New York

54,700

$847

$59,416,000
North Carolina

29,800

$656

$26,874,000
North Dakota

2,900

$888

$3,209,000
Ohio

36,000

$749

$34,547,000
Oklahoma

17,700

$773

$17,979,000
Oregon

15,500

$658

$14,188,000
Pennsylvania

39,400

$835

$41,078,000
Rhode Island

2,900

$796

$2,906,000
South Carolina

12,100

$674

$11,267,000
South Dakota

2,700

$823

$2,709,000
Tennessee

19,500

$743

$18,829,000
Texas

104,700

$829

$115,580,000
Utah

7,900

$667

$7,443,000
Vermont

2,000

$747

$1,859,000
Virginia

29,000

$752

$29,578,000
Washington

27,600

$829

$30,330,000
West Virginia

5,000

$855

$5,258,000
Wisconsin

12,700

$675

$11,619,000
Wyoming

2,800

$911

$3,189,000
Totals

1,042,100

$763

$1,054,581,000

