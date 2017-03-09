The IRS may owe YOU money! Chance to claim share of $1 billion in tax refunds running out

- Time is running out for taxpayers to collect their share of $1 billion in unclaimed federal income tax refunds, says the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS says the unclaimed money may be waiting for an estimated 1 million taxpayers who didn’t file a 2013 federal income tax return.

"We’re trying to connect a million people with their share of $1 billion in unclaimed refunds for the 2013 tax year," said IRS Commissioner John Koskinen in a statement released last week.. "People across the nation haven't filed tax returns to claim these refunds, and their window of opportunity is closing soon. Students and many others may not realize they’re due a tax refund. Remember, there’s no penalty for filing a late return if you’re due a refund."

The IRS says half of the refunds are more than $763 and half are less. In order to collect the money, taxpayers must file a 2013 tax return with the IRS no later than this year's tax deadline, Tuesday, April 18.

According to the IRS, in cases where a tax return was not filed, most taxpayers are given a three-year window to claim a refund. If they don’t file a return within three years, the money will become the property of the U.S. Treasury.

State-by-state estimates of individuals who may be due 2013 tax refunds:

Here Is How You Can File: CLICK HERE for MORE INFO and IRS FORMS & PUBLICATIONS

State or District Estimated Number of Individuals Median Potential Refund Total Potential Refunds* Alabama 18,100 $729 $17,549,000 Alaska 4,700 $917 $5,665,000 Arizona 24,800 $650 $22,642,000 Arkansas 9,900 $722 $9,571,000 California 97,200 $696 $93,406,000 Colorado 20,200 $699 $19,454,000 Connecticut 11,500 $846 $12,691,000 Delaware 4,300 $776 $4,321,000 District of Columbia 3,200 $762 $3,341,000 Florida 66,900 $776 $67,758,000 Georgia 34,400 $671 $32,082,000 Hawaii 6,500 $793 $6,876,000 Idaho 4,500 $619 $3,919,000 Illinois 40,000 $834 $42,673,000 Indiana 21,700 $788 $22,060,000 Iowa 10,200 $808 $10,193,000 Kansas 11,100 $746 $10,700,000 Kentucky 12,900 $772 $12,627,000 Louisiana 20,300 $767 $21,209,000 Maine 4,000 $715 $3,645,000 Maryland 22,200 $770 $23,080,000 Massachusetts 23,000 $838 $24,950,000 Michigan 33,600 $763 $33,998,000 Minnesota 15,600 $691 $14,544,000 Mississippi 10,400 $702 $10,041,000 Missouri 22,400 $705 $20,787,000 Montana 3,600 $727 $3,480,000 Nebraska 5,300 $745 $5,084,000 Nevada 12,300 $753 $12,078,000 New Hampshire 4,400 $892 $4,930,000 New Jersey 29,900 $873 $33,207,000 New Mexico 8,100 $753 $8,162,000 New York 54,700 $847 $59,416,000 North Carolina 29,800 $656 $26,874,000 North Dakota 2,900 $888 $3,209,000 Ohio 36,000 $749 $34,547,000 Oklahoma 17,700 $773 $17,979,000 Oregon 15,500 $658 $14,188,000 Pennsylvania 39,400 $835 $41,078,000 Rhode Island 2,900 $796 $2,906,000 South Carolina 12,100 $674 $11,267,000 South Dakota 2,700 $823 $2,709,000 Tennessee 19,500 $743 $18,829,000 Texas 104,700 $829 $115,580,000 Utah 7,900 $667 $7,443,000 Vermont 2,000 $747 $1,859,000 Virginia 29,000 $752 $29,578,000 Washington 27,600 $829 $30,330,000 West Virginia 5,000 $855 $5,258,000 Wisconsin 12,700 $675 $11,619,000 Wyoming 2,800 $911 $3,189,000 Totals 1,042,100 $763 $1,054,581,000

Here Is How You Can File: CLICK HERE for MORE INFO and IRS FORMS & PUBLICATIONS