Sen. Kaine's son arrested at Trump rally protest in St. Paul Sen. Tim Kaine News Sen. Kaine's son arrested at Trump rally in Minnesota The youngest son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton's running mate in her 2016 presidential bid, was one of six people arrested during a counter protest at a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Minnesota.

- (AP) -- The youngest son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton's running mate in her 2016 presidential bid, was one of six people arrested during a counter protest at a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Minnesota.



The protesters clashed with hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at the State Capitol rotunda in St. Paul last Saturday, a scene that played out during rallies in other cities around the country.



The St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2mVYkLX ) reports that Linwood Kaine, from Minneapolis, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree riot. Kaine was released from the Ramsey County Jail Tuesday.



Tim Kaine, a St. Paul native and U.S. senator for Virginia, expressed support for his three children in a statement, saying they all understand the responsibility of expressing their political views peacefully.

