President Trump urges followers to 'honor role of women'

- President Donald Trump is taking note of Wednesday's U.N.-designated International Women's Day, and asking his Twitter followers to join him in "honoring the critical role of women" in the United States and around the world.

Trump tweets that he has "tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy."

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Organizers of the massive women's march in Washington the day after Trump's inauguration are urging women to take the day off and not spend money as a way of demonstrating their economic strength and impact on American society.

"A Day Without a Woman" marks organizers' first major action since the nationwide marches on Jan. 21 that drew millions of participants in protest against misogyny, inequality and oppression.

On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

