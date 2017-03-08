Some area schools close due to staffing issues on 'A Day Without A Woman'

- Three area school systems are closed on Wednesday after a large number of their staff members requested time off to observe a national women's strike.

All Prince George's County public schools, Alexandria City public schools, and Center City public charter schools will all be closed today.

In Prince George's County, Chief Executive Officer Kevin Maxwell released a written statement that said the number of staff members who will be out on Wednesday would compromise the safety of the students. Officials say approximately 1,700 teachers and 30 percent of transportation staff have called out. The statement added that PGCPS has not taken any political stance on the action.

Prince George's County announced Wednesday morning that lunch will available for all students from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Edward Felegy, William Wirt, William Paca, Suitland Elementary, Panorama, Hillcrest Heights Elementary and Langley Park-McCormick schools.

The announcement from PGCPS came one day after Alexandria City public schools cancelled classes. ACPS says more than 300 staff members requested leave.

Helen Lloyd, director of communications for Alexandria City Public Schools, told FOX 5 their decision to close was made after school officials became aware that many teachers intended to take leave on the same day and that there was a lack of substitute staffing available.

Center City public charter schools will also close all six of their campuses in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

"A Day Without a Woman" is the first national action by organizers of the January Women's March since the nationwide marches held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration that drew millions of women into the streets.

The three closed school districts all plan to re-open ion Thursday.

Many have sounded off on the issues online.

