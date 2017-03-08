Driver tased after police chase that began in Laurel and ended in the District

- Police say they used a taser on the driver of a vehicle after a chase Tuesday night that began in Laurel and ended in D.C.

Officers say the chase began in the 14700 block of 4th Street around 11:49 p.m. Investigators say the driver of a white SUV led them to the 2900 block of P Street in the District where the vehicle was stopped with a ‘spike strip.’

Police say they tased the driver who was then taken to the hospital. He was treated in released into police custody.

The driver faces numerous charges including fleeing and alluding police, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license. The 48-year-old driver has not been identified.