- Center City Public Charter Schools will close all six of their campuses on Wednesday.

School officials have not commented as to if the closures are in observation of International Women's Day or if they are closing due to unanticipated staffing issues.

The campuses are located throughout Washington, D.C. in the Brightwood, Capitol Hill, Congress Heights, Petworth, Shaw and Trinidad neighborhoods.

