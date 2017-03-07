3 injured during string of paintball gun attacks in DC

- Several people were hurt and a house was struck during a string of paintball shootings in the District Monday night.

Police say three people were shot with paintballs that were believed to have been fired from a vehicle. The victims suffered minor injuries in the shootings that happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Investigators say the shootings occurred in the 900 block of Jefferson Street, the 600 block of Kennedy Street and the 5600 block of Georgia Avenue in Northwest D.C. and in the 4000 block of Eighth Street in Northeast D.C.

At this time, police have no suspects in the paintball shootings.