47-year-old man missing from Southeast DC

- Police are searching for missing 47-year-old Tung Dao last seen on March 5th along the 800 block of Malcolm X Avenue in Southeast D.C.

Dao is an Asian male, 5-foot-tall, weighing 145 pounds. He has brown eyes, is partially bald with some black hair, has not teeth, and a light complexion. Police say his right arm is bent at the wrist and he walks with a limp.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and blue / black / gray shoes. He may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.