VIDEO: Man fights back during would-be gas station robbery

- Dramatic video shows a man fighting back two would-be robbers after they tried to steal a bag from his car at a Northwest D.C. gas station.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on February 19 at a gas station on the 4500 block of 14th Street.

Video shows the suspect vehicle circling and stopping at a gas pump near where the victim was parked. You can see one of the suspects creeping over to the victim’s car, opening the driver’s side door, and running off with a bag.

The victim then runs over to the suspect’s vehicle and drags out the man who was seen taking the bag. The two struggle and the victim takes several punches from one of the suspects. A second suspect jumps in and also throws several punches.

The victim never gives up - even after losing his shoes during the fight. He runs back around the vehicle where he confronts the driver of the suspect vehicle and gets his bag back.

The vehicle drives off - the suspects leave empty handed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.