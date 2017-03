- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old man from D.C.

George Hines was last seen on Sunday, March 5 in the 4400 block of Hunt Place in the Northeast.

Hines is a black male with a dark complexion and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-10-inches to 6-foot tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, black pants and brown shoes. He may also be in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099.