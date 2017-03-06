SUV strikes apartment building in DC; crews check for damage to gas line

- Police say the driver of an SUV struck an apartment building early Monday morning, damaging the structure and possibly damaging a gas line.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court in Southeast D.C. Officers say two vehicles were involved in the accident. Detectives believe the vehicle that stuck the building fled the scene.

Several residents were evacuated from their homes for a shot period of time. It is unclear if the damage from the accident caused the gas line to rupture.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that police have taken at least one person into custody at the scene. It is unclear who that person is at this time.