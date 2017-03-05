Family of a man murdered Saturday is sharing their grief

- Family of a man murdered Saturday while working at Potomac Mills in Woodbridge is sharing their grief as police continue to search for the suspect.

Police say 44-year-old Larry Drumgole of Rappahannak was stabbed by a shoplifter at Burlington Coat Factory. Drumgole leaves behind a wife and three children.

“He was really kind and loving,” said Drumgole’s 11-year-old son, Malachi. “He wouldn't mind helping anyone.

“Such a sweet person,” said Drumgole’s mother, Nora Clinton. “He's going to be missed so, so much. It’s just shameless how this happened. I’m just numb.”

Drumgole worked in loss prevention at Burlington Coat Factory. Police say he and another employee confronted a man they saw stealing from the store around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say the suspect, 35-year-old Jamel Kingsbury, stabbed Drumgole just outside the exit of the store in the parking lot. Drumgole died from his wounds at the hospital.

“What does Burlington have in there, that's worth killing, taking someone's life?” asked Clinton. “He needs to be caught before he does something else. He had the knife so that, to me, is premeditated. He meant to kill my son.”

She says Malachi is trying to be strong after losing his father.

“He’s been the backbone of his mom,” Clinton said. “So he took those traits from his dad.”

“I’ve been answering the phones, helping my mom,” said Malachi. “This is one thing my dad would've wanted me to do.”

He reflected on the last time he saw his dad before he left for work.

“It’s just important to tell your parent every day that you love them,” he said. “Because you don't know what could happen.”

Kingsbury is described as 6’2”, 190lbs with black hair and green eyes. Police say he was identified through an unrelated domestic violence call from earlier Saturday.

You can contact police anonymously by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.