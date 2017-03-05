One person dead one injured in Arlington House fire News One person dead one injured in Arlington House fire One person is dead and another one was taken to the hospital after a 2-alarm house fire in Arlington.

According to the Arlington County Fire Department spokeswoman Sarah Marchegianni, the fire started around

9 p.m. at a single family home in the 2600 block of S. Grant Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they encountered fire and smoke coming out of all the floors.

It took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

During the search of the house, they found one person dead on the scene and another one injured.

The injured one was taken to Virginia Hospital Center with life threatening injuries.

Marchegianni says that at this time they have no cause or damage estimate but she did say that firefighters encountered hoarding conditions inside the house.

Investigation is ongoing.