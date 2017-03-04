Security guard stabbed to death at Potomac Mills

- A Burlington Coat Factory security guard was stabbed to death trying to stop shoplifter at Potomac Mills Saturday afternoon.

Prince William County Police are still searching for the suspect.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Police said the victim and another loss prevention employee confronted the suspect as he was leaving the store.

"The confrontation took place right near the exit, kind of out into the parking lot," said Sgt. Jonathan Perok. "During that encounter, (the victim) was stabbed and sustained serious injuries. The suspect continued to flee on foot and crossed over to neighboring businesses."

He said police are now looking through security footage from the mall. Officers combed the parking lot looking for the murder weapon and any other evidence.

"That's pretty typical for a scene like this. We're just trying to figure out where the suspect ran," Perok said.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit identified the suspect as Jamel Carlos Kingsbury and was identified by officers through a previous unrelated domestic related call that morning. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of this suspect who has not been apprehended.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old, Larry Donnell Drumgole from Rappahannock

Burlington Coat Factory closed during the police investigation, but the mall remained open.