Mother killed, Children injured in Waldorf crash

Police are investigating a crash that killed a mother and injured her two children.

Their car ran off the road and crashed into a tree around 6:00 p.m. on Route 301.

Firefighters had to pull the mother from the mangled car, and she was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead.

The deceased is identified as Akeema Perry, 25, of La Plata, Maryland. Perry was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington D.C. for autopsy.

The children were transported to Children's National Medical Center in Washington D.C. by U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 for treatment of their injuries and later released.

Driver error and speed are believed to be the causes of this single vehicle collision. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Both children were restrained in child safety seats at the time of the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed, or who has information regarding this collision, is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200 and reference case number 17-MSP-009266.