Suspect Sought in Sexual Abuse and Burglary in Kalorama neighborhood

On Friday, March 3, 2017, at approximately 10:30 pm, the suspect entered the victim's home in an unknown manner and sexually assaulted her. The suspect is described as a male. No further description is available at this time.

MPD is asking the community for assistance in further describing or identifying the suspect. Anyone who may have information relating to this crime is asked to contact MPD immediately.



Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for an assault committed in the District of Columbia.

