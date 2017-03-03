Maryland man sentenced to life for 5 DC knifepoint assaults

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 33-year-old Maryland man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for assaulting five women at knifepoint while they walked home from Washington, D.C., Metro stations.

Demetrius Banks of Riverdale, Maryland, was found guilty in November of 23 felony counts following a four-week trial in Superior Court. His sentence was announced Friday.

Authorities said the assaults took place over a month in the summer of 2015. In each case, authorities said the women were walking back to their homes from a Metro station when Banks approached them with a knife. The women were all robbed and two were raped.

In addition to life in prison, the judge handed down an additional 82 years.



