Video shows man suspected of sexually assaulting woman in bathroom of Fredericksburg bar News Video shows man suspected of sexually assaulting woman in bathroom of Fredericksburg bar Police have released video of a man they say sexually assaulted a woman at a Fredericksburg bar and restaurant over the weekend.

The incident happened at the Capital Ale House on Caroline Street in Fredericksburg at about 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a man entered the bar and struck up a conversation with a group of people. After a brief conversation, police say the suspect followed one the females into the restroom and sexually assaulted her.

He then exited Capital Ale House through the rear door.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 28 to 30 years old, weighing 150 pounds. He is between 5-foot-6-inches and 5-foot-10-inches tall with brown hair and a "Cuban" accent.

The suspect told the group he was from Miami and was in the area for contract work at a nearby military base or facility.

The Fredericksburg Police Department urges anyone with information about the suspect to contact police immediately at 540-373-3122.