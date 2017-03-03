14-year-old girl missing from Fairfax County

- Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl missing since February 28 from Fairfax County .

Jamia Antoinee Holland is a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She was last known to be wearing sky blue pants, a black bomber jacket and black sandals. She may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Jamia is asked to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2233.