Arrest made in bomb threats to Jewish institutions

- The Anti-Defamation League says an arrest has been made in connection with a bomb threat made against its New York City headquarters and other Jewish institutions in recent days.

The threat against the civil rights group was made on Feb. 22 and forced the evacuation of the center. It was later deemed incredible.

On Friday, the ADL of New York announced via Twitter that the FBI, NYPD, and NYS had informed leaders about an arrest.

Federal authorities later said that Juan Thompson had been arrested.

According to a federal complaint, Thompson dated the woman until last summer, when they broke up. The following day, her boss received an email purporting to be from a national news organization saying that she'd been pulled over for drunken driving.

The harassment got worse from there, federal officials said. The Anti-Defamation League received an email on Feb. 21 that said she was behind the bomb threats to JCCs and there'd be more the next day. On Feb. 22, it received a phoned-in bomb threat.



He also claimed she was responsible for placing a bomb in a Jewish center in Dallas, and he also emailed a JCC in San Diego saying she wanted to "kill as many Jews asap."



Thompson was expected to appear in a Missouri court later Friday on charges that include cyberstalking.

There was no immediate information on attorney who could comment on his behalf.

FBI, NYPD, and NYS police told us arrest made in bomb threats against ADL;several other Jewish institutions. Thx 2 them!More info as get it. — ADL (@ADL_National) March 3, 2017

At least nine states reported bomb threats made within a few hours of each other at Jewish Community Centers Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he ordered the State Police to investigate the threats.

"Make no mistake: these reprehensible and cowardly attacks are not limited to the Jewish community. They are assaults on all New Yorkers and I vow that we will do everything in our power to catch those responsible for this wave of hate crimes," Cuomo said in a statement. "I share the pain and the outrage of so many New Yorkers who are affected directly and those who are sickened by watching these attacks unfold. We will not allow anyone to intimidate or strike fear in the state of New York."

With the Associated Press