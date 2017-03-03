Police: 2 sets of human remains found in Fairfax County park

- Fairfax County Police say two sets of human remains have been found in a Lincolnia park.

Investigators say the remains were located in Holmes Run Park, a place police have been searching since Tuesday after receiving a tip.

On Thursday, detectives announced they had found evidence of a crime in the park but had not yet discovered remains.

"That is something that we can't release right now," said Fairfax County Police Lt. Brian Gaydos on Thursday regarding the initial tip that led to the search. “Detectives are looking into where this information is coming from and the credibility of it. But we don't want to receive this information and do nothing, so we want to make sure we are out here and we are leaving no stone unturned in our search.”

Holmes Run Park has been the scene of a previous search for remains several years ago. Back in May 2014, police and the FBI discovered two bodies inside this park. The victims were gang members who had been murdered and decapitated. Seven men were taken to trial and convicted in this case.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m.