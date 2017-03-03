Fire at Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York under investigation

NEWS YORK - Emergency crews responded to a fire at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City Friday morning.
Firefighters were on the scene trying to put out the flames around 5 a.m.
The fire was apparently contained to one room on the 47th floor and was quickly brought under control. One minor injury was reported.
No one was evacuated from the 52-story building.
The cause of the fire isn't known, but is under investigation.
President Trump's Wife and First Lady, Melania Trump, and son Barron, are currently occupants of Trump Tower.