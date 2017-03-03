Water main break causes traffic delays at Reagan National Airport

ARLINGTON, Va. - An early morning water main break caused delays after an exit ramp leading to Reagan National Airport was closed.
The water main break was reported around 10 p.m. Thursday. It happened on the exit ramp to access Reagan National Airport from southbound George Washington Parkway.
The exit ramp closure is expected to last into the afternoon.
Due to water main break the first entrance to the airport on the southbound GW Parkway is closed. Please use second entrance.— Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) March 3, 2017