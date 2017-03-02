Missing 8-year-old Mohamed Drame

LANHAM, Md. - A young boy who was last seen in the 9100 block of Lanham Severn Rd in Lanham, Maryland is missing, according to Prince George's County Police Department.

Mohamed Drame, 8, was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and gray sweatpants.

Call officials if you have any information on his whereabouts.

