Missing 8-year-old Mohamed Drame

- A young boy who was last seen in the 9100 block of Lanham Severn Rd in Lanham, Maryland is missing, according to Prince George's County Police Department.

MISSING: 8y/o Mohamed Drame. Last seen in the 9100 block of Lanham Severn Rd. Last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and gray sweatpants. pic.twitter.com/5XHvTBPOXV — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 2, 2017

Mohamed Drame, 8, was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and gray sweatpants.

Call officials if you have any information on his whereabouts.