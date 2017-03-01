What is VOICE? President Trump creates office to support victims of illegal alien crime

- During President Donald Trump’s joint address, he mentioned many goals and ideas we have heard before, but there was one program that has not been mentioned much or received much media attention: VOICE.

VOICE stands for the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement office. The president called for the creation of this office in an executive order signed on January 25 titled Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States. VOICE is just one part of this executive order, which also focuses on stopping federal funding of sanctuary cities and the enforcement of immigration laws.

“We must support the victims of crime,” President Trump said of VOICE during his joint address, and continued, “We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media and silenced by special interests.”

The executive order calls for the office to provide services to victims and their families of crimes committed by removable aliens. The office would also be tasked with studying the effects of these crimes by criminal aliens and required to provide quarterly reports on those results.

Jennifer Elzea, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson, released a statement to FOX 5 about the creation of the VOICE office.