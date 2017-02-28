GBI searching for remains of Tara Grinstead News GBI searching for remains of Tara Grinstead The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said agents and local law enforcement will continue searching Wednesday for the remains of Tara Grinstead, the former beauty queen who vanished without a trace more than 11 years ago.

3 additional @GBI_GA crime scene trucks arrive. More than 40 agents & law officers were here yesterday searching for slain S.GA teacher. pic.twitter.com/3i9heLkfKl — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) March 1, 2017

A spokesperson for the GBI said more than 40 agents descended on a pecan orchard in Ben Hill County near Fitzgerald Tuesday, searching for any possible trace of Grinstead's body. Two interviews led them to the property.

WATCH: The GBI steps up the search for Tara Grinstead's body



Anthropologists have been called in to help agents search for Grinstead's remains.

“We identified some specific areas that we gridded off so we could do a grid search and now they’re down there with trowels and spoons and very small implements trying to basically dig into the very, very small pieces of the dirt just to see if we can collect any evidence,” said JT Ricketson, GBI Special Agent.

The GBI wanted to make it clear the property owner has no association with the murder or disappearance for Grinstead.

Coming up on #fox5atl: S.GA law officer arrives at Fitzgerald pecan orchard. Search for Tara Grinstead's body could resume soon. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/vLmFNOOGD2 — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) March 1, 2017

Two years ago, agents drained a pond, also in Ben Hill County, which they believed contained evidence related to the case.

Last week, Ryan Alexander Duke, a former student at the high school at which Grinstead taught, was arrested for her murder.

Grinstead was last seen the night of October 22, 2005 when she attended a beauty pageant and barbecue in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Investigators said she went home to Ocilla and was never seen again.

Two days later, her co-workers at Irwin County high School, where she taught, called 911 when she didn't show up for work. Police said when they got to Grinstead's home to investigate, they found no signs of a struggle and her purse, keys and cell phone were still there.

WATCH: GBI agent talks about the difficult task of searching for Tara Grinstead's body



She was 30-years-old at the time of her disappearance.

A grand jury is expected to meet on April 12 to see if the murder case against Duke will move forward. He remains in jail without bond.

