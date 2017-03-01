2 injured in double stabbing in Sterling shopping center parking lot

- Police are investigating a double-stabbing in Loudoun County.

Officials say two men were stabbed in the parking lot of Community Plaza in Sterling just after 2 a.m.

The victims were both hospitalized and are expected to recover.

Officers are looking for a suspect they say fled the scene in a car. They have no motives for the stabbing at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective A. Perry of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-0475.