2 injured in double stabbing in Sterling shopping center parking lot

2 injured in double stabbing in Sterling shopping center parking lot
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

2 injured in double stabbing in Sterling shopping center parking lot

2 injured in double stabbing in Sterling shopping center parking lot
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

2 injured in double stabbing in Sterling shopping center parking lot

2 injured in double stabbing in Sterling shopping center parking lot
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

2 injured in double stabbing in Sterling shopping center parking lot

2 injured in double stabbing in Sterling shopping center parking lot
2 injured in double stabbing in Sterling shopping center parking lot
2 injured in double stabbing in Sterling shopping center parking lot
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 01 2017 06:11AM EST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 06:11AM EST

STERLING, Va. - Police are investigating a double-stabbing in Loudoun County.

Officials say two men were stabbed in the parking lot of Community Plaza in Sterling just after 2 a.m.

The victims were both hospitalized and are expected to recover.

Officers are looking for a suspect they say fled the scene in a car. They have no motives for the stabbing at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective A. Perry of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-0475.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories