Woman in critical after early morning shooting in Southeast DC

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 01 2017 05:23AM EST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 05:23AM EST

WASHINGTON - A woman is in critical condition after being shot overnight in Southeast D.C.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Wayne Place around 12:30 a.m.

Police say they have no motive for the shooting.

