Woman in critical after early morning shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - A woman is in critical condition after being shot overnight in Southeast D.C.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Wayne Place around 12:30 a.m.
Police say they have no motive for the shooting.
