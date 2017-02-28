Two officers shot in southwest Houston

Two officers were shot and have been taken to Ben Taub Hospital and Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center, the Houston Police Department has confirmed.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo posted on Twitter that one suspect was outstanding and for residents near the crime scene to shelter in place and for others to avoid the area. That suspect may be carrying a weapon.

The shelter-in-place order includes the following boundaries:

south of Bellfort Avenue

west of Gessner Drive

north of West Airport Boulevard

east of Beltway 8/Sam Houston Tollway

Officers approached a home after a reported burglary, sources tell FOX 26 News reporter Isiah Carey. One of the suspects is dead.

The officer taken to Ben Taub Hospital is in stable condition, while the officer taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center is listed in serious condition.