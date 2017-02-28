Amazon problems bring down websites

- DEVELOPING: Amazon Web Services' S3 storage product was down on the East Coast on Tuesday afternoon, causing major problems for websites that utilize Amazon for Internet storage. In a short message on their support page Amazon reported "high error rates" on S3 and they were working to fix it.

The outage brought down the Alexa product that Amazon markets.

Multiple website that rely on Amazon were not loading and were replaced with error messages. On other sites, video and images were having problems loading. Amazon only reported the East Coast was affected but Twitter users in other regions reported problems with Amazon services.

The site isitdownrightnow.com which reports on website outages appeared to be offline during the outage.

(Note: Fox5NY.com uses Amazon Web Services for storage, which is impacting images and video)